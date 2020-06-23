Chrissy Teigen Recovering from Breast Implant Removal with Help of John Legend and Kids

Instagram

Legend also reveals how the two are planning to speak with their kids about racism, when the time is right.

Chrissy Teigen is on the mend after having her breast implants removed earlier this month.

In a new interview with O Magazine, husband John Legend revealed he and the couple's two kids -- Luna and Miles -- are doing their best to help her through her recovery.

"We've had a lot going on in the house. [Chrissy] is recovering, she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she's told everyone about...it takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit," he explained. "So I've been trying to help her as much as possible. The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much."

"She's still a little sore, but she's getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father's Day yesterday so I'm appreciative," he added.

So what was that Father's Day surprise? According to John, his wife "had a really nice restaurant quality dinner prepared" for him in their backyard.

Legend also spoke with the publication about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests around the world in response to police brutality and systemic racism. The singer was asked whether he or Chrissy have broached the subject with their children.

"Well, I haven't really gotten to that point yet, because my daughter's four and she doesn't watch the news with us yet. So it'll be a little later in her life I think, not much later, but a little later before we start really getting into some of the nitty gritty of what's going on in our world," he answered.

"Right now, we're just trying to teach her to love who she is, love where she comes from and know that she's loved and valued," he added.

Legend said he and Teigen will teach both of their children "what it means to be Black, and what it means to be Asian" when they get older -- saying they'll dig into their heritage "and what it's meant in this country."