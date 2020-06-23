Man Confesses to Kidnapping, Raping and Killing Black Lives Matter Protester, Police Say

Orange County Jail/Twitter

Aaron Glee, Jr. allegedly murdered Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, in his home a few days before allegedly kidnapping and killing retired state worker, Victoria Sims, 75.

A Tallahassee man has reportedly confessed to kidnapping, raping and killing a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester days before kidnapping and killing a retired state worker, 75, according to law enforcement.

Aaron Glee, Jr., 49, admitted to the gruesome crimes on a number of occasions, per court documents, saying he kept BLM activist Oluwatoyin Salau a prisoner in his home for several days where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her before murdering her.

Following Salau's killing, he said he kidnapped and murdered Victoria Sims, who had picked Glee and Salau up at a bus stop and dropped them off at Glee's home days earlier.

On June 13, Tallahassee Police Department officers traced Sims' cellphone to Glee's house where they found Sims' body under a bloody sheet in a bedroom and Salau's body in a pile of leaves in the backyard, per police reports.

Authorities in Orlando arrested Glee at a bus stop where he complained of breathing difficulties and was taken to a local hospital.

"While at the hospital, Glee had made voluntary admissions to officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee," read the report, per USA Today. "He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions."

Glee said he met Salau at a bus stop on June 6 where she confided in him about being sexually assaulted earlier in the day, which she allegedly spoke about on Twitter as well, per the news source.

Video footage shows Glee and Salau speaking at the bus stop for an extended period of time before a car stopped to pick them up.

"At approximately 7:07 p.m., a white Toyota, the same make and model of the one owned by Sims, arrived in the area of the bus stop," the police report said. "Glee and (Salau) departed in that Toyota moments later."

Glee said he had called Sims to give them a ride as she had helped him before through her volunteer work, providing rides and delivering meals.

After Glee and Salau arrived at Glee's home, he told police she showered and he attempted to have sex with her, but she fought him off.

"He stated that she physically resisted him, and that she bit him upon his right forearm during the struggle," read the police report.

According to reports, Glee overpowered Salau and kept her tied up for days while he repeatedly raped her.

"Glee stated that he was aware that he would be arrested and likely sentenced to prison if he allowed (Salau) to leave the residence," the police report stated. "Glee indicated that he determined that his only course of action was to end her life."

Glee said he then tied Salau with rope to stop her from breathing.

"Glee explained how over the course of several hours he would re-enter the bedroom multiple times to see if [Salau] was still alive," the report read. "Ultimately, he entered into the bedroom and determined [she] was deceased."

Afterwards, Glee said he kidnapped Sims, stole her car and killed her. Sims' car was found stuck in mud outside Glee's home.

Glee has been charged with two counts of murder and kidnapping and one count of sexual assault.