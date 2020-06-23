Miley Cyrus Says She's Six Months Sober -- and Still a Ton of 'Fun'

Getty

While she initially got sober for vocal surgery, she says it's also helped "polish up" her craft.

Miley Cyrus is celebrating sobriety in a new interview.

Speaking with Variety, the singer revealed she's been sober for six months after being asked if she could recall any old interview comments she's made that she looks at now and wonders, "What was I thinking?"

"One of my favorite interviews is when I say, 'Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy.' That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then," said Cyrus, who used to be quite the vocal fan of marijuana herself.

"It's been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft," she continued. "I had really big vocal surgery in November. I had freaking four weeks where I wasn't allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody ... But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness."

Picking up on her "sober lifestyle" comment, she was then asked if she was "sober sober."

"I've been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery," she explained. "But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable."

She said that she also looked a lot into her family's history and found "a lot of addiction and mental health challenges." Saying that she also believes therapy is "great," Cyrus said that "by understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly."

The 27-year-old admitted sobriety at her young age can be "really hard," explaining that "there's that stigma of 'you're no fun,'" something with which she fully disagrees.

"It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun,'" Cyrus continued. "The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

Cyrus made headlines when she revealed she quit marijuana back in 2017, but picked it back up in 2018 when her mom got her smoking again. In October 2019, she revealed she was four months sober at the time -- with boyfriend Cody Simpson's rep adding he joined her on her sobriety journey.