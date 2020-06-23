8-Year-Old Girl, Mother and Family Member All Found Dead In NJ Pool

Getty/File Photo

The cause of death is still undetermined.

Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were found dead in their backyard, in an above-ground swimming pool on Monday in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

"At approximately 4:18 pm East Brunswick Police responded to the residence located at 43 Clearview Road," police confirmed in a press release.

"Three members of the same family who reside at the residence where found unresponsive in the pool; they were pronounced dead shortly after being found."

According to NBC New York, the other two victims were the girl's 32-year-old mother and a 62-year-old male.

"The cause of death is to be determined by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office," said the police department, which called the investigation both "active" and "continuing."