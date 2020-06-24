Beyonce's Beyhive Explodes After Britney Spears Refers to Herself as 'Queen B'

Getty

It's fine for Britney Spears to acknowledge her pop princess, or even icon status, but to lay claim to the name of another musical icon? Well, them's fighting words!

Britney Spears may have thought she was simply making a funny post about nicknames and a royal insect, but instead she opened up a whole can of mess.

Let's just say she quickly got the notice of Beyonce's Beyhive when she commented that some of her fans call her "Queen B," the longtime nickname of the former Destiny's Child front-woman.

In fact, Britney is often referred to as "Queen" or "a queen" by her fan, but that's not the same thing as the more specific moniker, which the Beyhive has preciously lain claim to.

The egregious faux pas happened Wednesday in a seemingly sweet and innocent Instagram video where Britney playfully held up a picture of a bee adorned like royalty.

"To all my fans who call me Queen B," she captioned the post. "I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!" She paired her words with a winky face and several bee emojis.

A silly enough joke, but it was enough to set the Beyhive off. Many couldn't believe that Britney wouldn't know that Beyonce has long carried the Queen B, or Queen Bey, title from her fanbase. And yet it seems that's exactly the case.

Perhaps, Britney simply isn't a huge fan or follower of Beyonce's music or influence in the world. Certainly there are probably many members of the Beyhive who don't get down with Britney jams.

And yet, Britney shared a commercial with Beyonce back in 2004 shortly after the latter kicked off her solo career, and even quoted Queen Bey in a post as recently as April.

Talking to her social media critics at the time, Britney said she was going to take a note from Beyonce "because I am FLAWLESS!!!!!!" Could she be familiar with the music, but not the fandom ... or nickname?

She then added, "But seriously keep your mean comments to yourselves," a note that is definitely going ignored now, though most of the reaction appears to be pretty light-hearted. Neither Britney nor Beyonce has stepped into the fray ... but honestly, it looks like their fans got this one.

Even as Britney didn't seem to make the connection, her fanbase absolutely did, quickly letting her know in the comments. One even wrote, "Oh lord baby girl, we can't take the Hive."

Others worried about the onslaught that was to come when the Hive discovered what had slipped, and they weren't wrong. Seemingly within minutes, "Queen B" was trending across social media as shots had apparently been fired and the war was getting underway.

But it quickly evolved into a kinder, gentler war.

"Listen we all know who Queen B is....sis is literally King B by now," wrote one fan on Twitter who goes by Wednesday Cleopatra Addams. "BUT what yall aint gonna do is come for Britney. My sis is at home twirling in her little shorts enjoying life so leave her alone."

Several other fans noted that Lil Kim is also already "Queen Bee." But the consensus seems to be that there might be room for Britney as "Queen B" after all.

So maybe it's less a war and more a peaceful coming to terms and understanding.

Queen B Is Britney Spears

Queen Bey Is Beyoncé

Case Closed.

More Than Enough Room For All

Of The Queens In The World❣️#QueenB #QueenBey #StopHatingTrueQueens #BeATrueQueen @britneyspears Is A True Queen!

Regardless Of Nicknames. pic.twitter.com/qSbBRFCZkv — Roger Bray (@Britneyfan54) June 25, 2020 @Britneyfan54

Lil Kim is Queen Bee.



Beyoncé is Queen Bey.



Britney Spears is Queen B.



Understand? — #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@mileyminogue) June 25, 2020 @mileyminogue

Listen we all know who Queen B is....sis is literally King B by now...BUT what yall aint gonna do is come for Britney. My sis is at home twirling in her little shorts enjoying life so leave her alone. pic.twitter.com/jtoOk5urzk — Wednesday Cleopatra Addams (@BeyonceGiselleT) June 25, 2020 @BeyonceGiselleT

I’m sorry but Britney Spears said on IG that people call her “Queen B” and Im in shock because EVERYONE KNOWS BEYONCÉ IS QUEEN B OKKKKKKK — Brittany (@brit_anye) June 25, 2020 @brit_anye

For reference:



Queen Bee = Lil’ Kim 🐝

Queen Bey = Beyoncé 👑



i’ve never heard anyone call Britney that but i guess queen “b” hasn’t been taken? 🥴 we love britney too tho ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T8QiTjC8AN — Norris J. Blige (@norrisj23) June 25, 2020 @norrisj23

So Britney Spears said y’all been referring to her as the Queen B... And i just wannna know .... pic.twitter.com/LC7A9woatE — Kamala Harris Jr. (@Esquire_832) June 25, 2020 @Esquire_832

Sorry Britney this is Queen B https://t.co/0sZgvMjWHq — Sylvester Sawyer (@Sly90210) June 25, 2020 @Sly90210

Everybody but The Hive is digging for drama because Britney said her fans call her Queen B. Lol, The Hive loves Britney. We don’t care and there will never be any Britney slander on our behalf. — Defund and Abolish the Police (@NonieMG) June 25, 2020 @NonieMG

Britney Spears: “To all my fans who call me Queen B—“



BeyHive: pic.twitter.com/0UO8R4lHJ7 — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) June 24, 2020 @JermaineWatkins

Britney: “For all my fans who call me Queen B—”



Gays, collectively: pic.twitter.com/92GS1anNRY — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) June 25, 2020 @MediumSizeMeech

Haha haha Britney Spears thought she was Queen B pic.twitter.com/D2RdsMyhjq — ᴊᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ ʙᴀɪɴᴀ ᴍᴋᴏᴍᴀ (@PoshQu33n) June 25, 2020 @PoshQu33n

I’ve never heard a single fan call her Queen B... pic.twitter.com/RlPewDQCi9 — britney updates (@updatingbritney) June 24, 2020 @updatingbritney

The post that Britney made about the queen b thing, i dont think she is acknowledging herself as the queen b. I think she is trying to say beyonce is, thats why she posted a bee pic with a crown. After all, she’s a fan of Beyonce. — TROLLZ OUT NOW (@Raflauv) June 25, 2020 @Raflauv

Britney when asked who the Queen B is pic.twitter.com/QUL9l1Y10J — Lola (@skinnykneedle) June 25, 2020 @skinnykneedle