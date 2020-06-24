Britney Spears Hilariously Yells at Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Interrupting Pride Message

Instagram

We can't get over Britney shouting at Sam talking off-screen while she's trying to record her message and then giving the most iconic expression of exasperation!

Britney Spears is an icon and a long-time ally of the LGBTQ community. So of course she has nothing but support for the celebration of Pride Month. However, it's not always easy to express that support ... thanks to some people.

Well, more specifically, one person.

There are officially three things we love about Britney's Pride message. First, we love the genuine heart and sweetness of the message itself.

"To all my friends of the LGBTQ community, happy Pride Month," she said in an Instagram video posted Tuesday night. "You guys bring so much heart, passion and articulate everything you do. Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts. Happy Pride Month!"

It was here that we got to the second part of her message that we love so much. As she came to the closing moments of her speech -- at least we assume she was wrapping up -- boyfriend Sam Asghari could be heard starting to talk in the background.

Out of nowhere, Britney shouts off-camera, "Baby, be quiet!" And then she follows with the most incredible exasperation of expression and frustration and "can you believe this guy?" we've ever seen.

Seriously, this should be taught in parenting class, because it says everything.

But the creme de la creme of the whole situation is that rather than refilm her message of solidarity and support, she recognized the gold in this take of the message and this is what she shared with her fans.

It may not be new music from the pop idol, but it's certainly new content. And it's incredibly entertaining content, and isn't that what we want from our favorite stars?

Oh, no? We want new music? Yeah, that's fair. But we'll enjoy this in the meantime.

