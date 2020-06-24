Why Jameela Jamil Says Her 'Work Is Done' When It Comes to Calling Out Kim Kardashian

"I haven't been trying to cancel Kim K. I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullshit expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy."

It looks like Jameela Jamil's days of criticizing the Kardashians are over.

On Wednesday, "The Good Place" star took to Instagram to announce that she no longer plans on calling out Kim Kardashian for her "heavily impossible" beauty standards, saying her fans have already recognized Kim's "bullshit expectation of women."

Jameela, 34, shared a screenshot of a video Kim recently posted that featured the reality star showing off her tiny waist in a body-hugging nude corset. According to the Jameela, she received "over 1000" direct messages from fans asking her to react to Kim's post. The fact that her followers reached out, Jameela says, proves her "work is done."

"I've received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn't jump on it immediately isn't because I don't think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do.

It's because the fact that you're all messaging me about it, shows my work is done," Jameela began. "I havent been trying to cancel Kim K. I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullshit expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy."

She continued, "If YOU know that it's problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans... then you're empowered and conscious and don't need me."

"The Misery Index" host then accused Kim of having "decades of body image issues and obsession" that have been "HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances."

"She isn't actively trying to harm you. She's just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she's spilling it out onto her following," Jameela continued. "Is this wrong? YES. But I'm not sure she realizes that she's doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal. We grew up in the era of Heroin Chic, where we were told you HAD to look like an addict starving to death, so to go from that..to being bullied about your body by the world? This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better, is a sign that this is harm she can't stop doing."

"So there's no point in screaming at her," Jameela continued. "The smart thing to do is to protect YOURSELF. YOU have the power. YOU control every Market. YOU choose what and who is trendy."

The British actress concluded her post with a call to action for her fans.

"Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem," she wrote. "Don't let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have. You're the boss and none of them are shit without you."

"THE PATRIARCHY WANTS US TO FOCUS ON OUR WEIGHT INSTEAD OF POWER, EQUALITY AND PSYCHOLOGICAL FREEDOM," Jameela added. "F--K ANYONE WHO ENCOURAGES THIS. BLOCK. MUTE. DELETE. REPEAT. Follow activists, writers, artists and comedians instead❤️"

