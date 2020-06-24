Jim Edmonds Praises New Girlfriend After 'Loveless and Abusive' Marriage to Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

Both Jim and his ex, Meghan, have moved on with new partners -- but the drama keeps coming.

Jim Edmonds celebrated his love life with girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor on Tuesday by also trash talking his marriage with ex-wife Meghan King Edmonds.

The retired baseball star and former "Real Housewives of Orange County" husband, 49, praised his 35-year-old girlfriend on Instagram -- sharing a pair of Kortnie's selfies and two photos of the couple together.

"If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now," he wrote. "She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever."

Referring to his divorce -- but never mentioning Meghan by name -- he wrote, "I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me. I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk."

Both Jim and Meghan have slammed each other in the media since their split, throwing out cheating allegations and abuse claims both have denied.

"Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life," Jim continued. "I'm very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife"

In the comments, one of his followers took issue with Jim saying the two met "by chance," writing, "She's the threesome girl ya know the 3some u asked ur wife to take part in while married who happened to be your wives friend how is this by chance!!???"

He replied saying, "That's where you have it wrong," but didn't elaborate further. Meghan previously claimed they had a threesome with one of her friends, the same woman he wound up taking to Mexico for a birthday party. Jim later insisted Meghan initiated the ménage à trois and claimed Meghan and Kortnie were not friends and hadn't spoken in years.

To another commenter who asked why he didn't end his "loveless" relationship sooner, he wrote, "I should have." One follower also said Kortnie looked "younger than your daughter," 22-year-old Hayley. He replied saying, "Good for her."

His gushy post comes after Meghan went public with her new boyfriend, dating entrepreneur Christian Schauf.