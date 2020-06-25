Cardi B Gets All Dressed Up for 'Cardi B Is Over Party' in Epic Clapback

Getty

The rapper is the latest in Twitter's unofficial "Is Over Party" series from claims she has a fake Instagram account to stories about feuds with Ariana Grande and more.

The "Is Over Party" trend on Twitter has circled back to Cardi B, but the rapper just can't take it seriously anymore.

It's an alarmingly persistent trend, seemingly shifting from trying to cancel one celebrity to the next almost at a whim. The problem is that sometimes the issues and concerns raised by these trends are genuinely concerning. Other times it's Photoshopped nonsense, as Cardi says the latest slams against her are.

That makes it hard to know what to do with the next one to inevitably emerge on the social media platform. Are they doing good work in exposing problematic behaviors or just bullying and picking on people they've decided not to like today?

At the moment, it seems to be a mix of both.

"I don't care if y'all try to cancel me for something else, but don't make lies about me, she said in a hilarious response video. "It's tiring, it's annoying."

It was apparently her final response to a day's worth of attacks, including allegations that she'd created a fake Instagram account that was followed by people in her entourage.

"I don't know, these people must think that I'm a 15-year-old girl," she laughed in her first response, reducing that to ten years old for this final statement.

According to Cardi, the fake Instagram account led to further accusations that she was trying to start beef with Ariana Grande, with other names like Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat thrown into the mix as well.

"Ariana Grande? I don't even have a problem with her," Cardi said in an earlier video. "Why would I ever talk about her? I like her music. I don't know."

"Since it failed, now y'all trying to look up shit from my past to cancel me, bringing up old shit," she said in this final statement. "I don't give a damn. You guys canceled me last year four times, the year before that like five times."

In the clip, Cardi is seen in heels and a dress on the deck of her pool looking proud and fantastic! "This is what I'm wearing this year to the 'Cardi B Is Canceled Party,'" she told her followers.

She then took a moment to marvel at the fact that she's even the subject of one of these "parties," considering just what she's been up to lately.

"I haven't released any music in like eight months, so it's like if I only been f--king on Instagram and eating food and that still bothers y'all, that's just saying I'm really that important in your heart and my presence really bothers your soul," she marveled. "And guess what? I don't give a damn!"

With that, the rapper launched herself into the water, shoes and all. Clearly no f--ks given here!

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.