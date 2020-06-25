Days of Our Lives' Melissa Reeves Hit with Backlash for Liking Candace Owens' Anti-BLM Tweets

Getty

"There is no difference in opinion on racism, homophobia, transphobia xenophobia," one of Reeves' co-star's wrote.

"Days of Our Lives" star Melissa "Missy" Reeves has come under fire after fans discovered, earlier this week, that she appeared to have "liked" several anti-Black Lives Matter posts from Candace Owens, a controversial conservative commentator.

"I'm absolutely disgusted and sick right now and I am no longer in any denial about how @missyreeves4 feels," a fan wrote alongside screenshots of Owens posts. "Take a look at a couple of disgusting and racist Instagram posts she liked."

After a user wrote back to the fan, "We all have our own opinions and views! That's what make the USA the land of the free and home of the brave," Reeves' co-star, Lindsey Godfrey, who plays Reeves' character's cousin in "Days," joined the conversation, slamming her co-star's stance.

"Nah there is no difference in opinion on racism, homophobia, transphobia xenophobia," Godfrey tweeted on Tuesday.

Another fan then responded to Godfrey recalling pleasant encounters she's had with Reeves, saying she found her to be "completely lovely and non-judgmental."

In response, Godfrey wrote, "Yea but even the nicest people can have awful views. Plenty of nice people have awful moral compasses. I can’t associate w/ it because it makes me a hypocrite. I condemn all those hateful & harmful beliefs. Your life matters Mama Rhonda & I will fight for you & everyone else."

The actress continued to argue with critics in the days that followed and criticized Reeves and Owens' views.

See her tweets below.

Yea but even the nicest people can have awful views. Plenty of nice people have awful moral compasses. I can’t associate w/ it because it makes me a hypocrite. I condemn all those hateful & harmful beliefs.

There is no difference of opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia.

There is no difference in opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia

There is no difference in opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia

If you disagree, you’re a part of the problem. It’s says A LOT about you.

Meanwhile, several other "Days" stars also chimed in, suggesting they agreed with Godfrey's stance.

Lamon Archery liked Godfrey's tweet and replied with a GIF of Michael B. Jordan from the movie, "Just Mercy," a 2019 legal drama about systemic racism, unlawful incarceration and injustice in the Black community.

Soap actors Gregg Rikaart, Billy Flynn and Godfrey responded to Archery's tweet, also expressing their thoughts using GIFs, below.

On Wednesday, "Days of Our Lives Classics," an Instagram fan account called out Reeves' for "liking" several "nasty, bigot, racist, homophobic posts."

In the post, the user who runs the account shared screenshots of the Candace Owen posts Reeves liked, in addition to a news article that pointed out Reeves' past support for anti-gay food chain Chick-fil-A.

"So as you may know by now, Missy Reeves liked some very nasty/bigot/racist/homophobic posts," read the post's caption. "Disturbing but this not the first time she has done it. Before you bring out the 'you are a fanpage/shut up comment, hear me out.' I don't care about you being sensitive about this subject. That's really your issue. I don't care about losing followers either. Yes, it's great reaching so many fans but that's not important to me now. And you may say, it’s her opinion, it’s her right."

"But being a racist bigot is not something we should tolerate/ignore/accept," the user continued. "I know Missy is DAYS vet and a lot of us have loved her every since she came to Salem in 1985. But I just can’t support this kind of behavior. It’s not acceptable. If you think it is, you should remove yourself from my page immediately. I know we should all teach and educate each other but it’s really hard to change the minds of some of these people."

Reeves has played Jennifer Horton on the long-running drama on and off since 1985.

TooFab has reached out to a rep for Reeves seeking comment.

