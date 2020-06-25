Jessie James Decker Takes 2-Year-Old Son to ER For 'Freak' Bug Bite

"It was so sad to see him in so much pain!"

Jessie James Decker has revealed she recently took her 2-year-old son, Forrest, to the hospital after a bug bite turned into something serious.

On Wednesday, the country singer, 32, detailed the "freak" incident on Instagram, explaining how she and husband Eric Decker decided to take their son to the ER after his bug bite turned into a staph infection and then became a boil the size of a "golf ball."

Sharing a photo of Forrest licking a popsicle in a hospital bed, Decker wrote, "So the most freak thing happened. Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil!"

"It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain," she continued. "He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night."

The fashion designer noted that she was the only one allowed in the hospital with Forrest due to the coronavirus pandemic. To get rid of the infection, Decker said they had to sedate her son and "cut it all open and get it all out."

Fortunately, Decker said her 2-year-old "handled it like a champ," adding that "it was so sad to see him in so much pain!"

"I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing," she concluded. "He got in an antiobiotic [sic] and that helped big time. Has this ever happened to anyone else?"

Decker also shares daughter Vivianne, 6, and Eric II, 4, with her husband, Eric Decker.

