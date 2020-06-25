Honey Boo Boo & Pumpkin React After Mama June Skips Out on Rehab ... Again (Exclusive Video)

WE tv

Alana longs to feel like a "normal teenager," while Pumpkin is pushed to her limit.

The stress is real for Mama June Shannon's loved ones after she flakes on rehab in the season finale of "Mama June: Family Crisis."

In an exclusive sneak peek -- filmed a month after June agreed to get help following a reunion with daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon -- both Pumpkin and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson are at their wits end.

"The past month has been nerve-racking," Lauryn explains in a voiceover. "[June's manager] Gina called me to tell me that Mama skipped out on rehab, once again and things have just gotten worse since then. I just don't know how much more I can take."

Speaking to her sister, Lauryn reveals how spread thin she's been playing caregiver to her sister while also raising her baby girl, Ella.

"I'm having to put dinner on the table, I'm basically a single mom when [husband] Josh is not here," she says, adding that she's also been picking up extra shifts at work.

June's absence has been stressing Alana out as well.

"It's so frustrating, like why don't you try and do better for yourself so you can be back in our life?" she asks in a confessional. "She's not showing any improvement that she's trying to get better because she misses us. It's either you miss us or you don't and if you don't, don't lie to us."

"It'd be great if Mama came back healthy and everything was just fine," she adds. "Maybe then I could just be a normal teenager."