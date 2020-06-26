Billie Lourd Engaged to Actor Boyfriend Austen Rydell

Instagram

Rydell said the bride-to-be responded "duhhh" instead of "yes" when he proposed.

Congratulations to Billie Lourd and her fiance Austen Rydell!

On Thursday, Rydell shared the exciting news of their engagement on his Instagram with an adorable slide show of the lovely couple.

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," the actor, 28, captioned the post.

While the "Scream Queens" star, 27, has yet to post about the engagement on her social media platforms, she paid a heartfelt tribute to her future husband in a Valentine's Day post featuring snaps from a romantic holiday.

"All ‘round the world you make my world go 'round #toinfinityandbaeyond," she wrote.

For Lourd's birthday last year, Rydell posted a pic of the two, writing, "Best girl in the world! Can't tell you how lucky I have to have her."

In August of last year, the couple even adopted a puppy named Pony.

Lourd and Rydell dated briefly when they were younger and rekindled their romance in Ocotber 2017, with Rydell accompanying Lourd, her father, Bryan Lourd, and his husband, Bruce Bozzi, on a trip to see the Northern Lights in honor of her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the Northern Lights, but I never got to see them with her," Lourd shared on Instagram at the time. "I love you times infinity."

Lourd lost her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, within a day of each other in December 2016.

At the time, Lourd was dating "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner.

