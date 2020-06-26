Doomsday Cult Mom's Kids Were Tortured, Wrapped in Plastic, Dismembered and Burned: Court Docs Say

AP/Rexburg Police Department

The mother reportedly believed her kids had turned into "zombies" and it was her duty to rid the world of them.

The "Doomsday Cult" mom's two children discovered dead earlier this month are said to have been "tortured," according to reports.

Lori Vallow's 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and her adopted son, Joshua "JJ," seven, were found buried in the backyard of Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, in Idaho on June 9 and new documents suggest the children were horrifically murdered.

An 11-page affidavit of probable cause for Daybell released recently, per The East Idaho News, reports Tylee was dismembered and burned while JJ was bound by duct tape and wrapped in black plastic.

"Charred tissue and charred bones" were found scattered around a fire pit next to a pet cemetery, according to the documents. The body was later identified as Tylee's.

After digging in Daybell's backyard, authorities found a "round object covered in black plastic." An FBI agent then "used a small sharp instrument and made a small incision in the plastic and a layer of white plastic was observed."

"An incision was made into the white layer of plastic exposing what appeared to be human remains, the crown of a head covered in light brown hair."

The remains were later identified as belonging to JJ.

"It's not like these bodies were simply buried in a decent manner. They were tortured, in a way," Nate Eaton of EastIdahoNews.com, who has been following the case, said on Fox Nation.

"I don't think these kids were simply put to sleep and then buried," he added.

Vallow, 46, and Daybell, 51, have both been arrested.

According to police records, family members suspected the pair were part of a doomsday cult.

Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was killed by her brother in an alleged act of self-defense in 2019, stated in his divorce filings that Lori believed "she was a translated being sent by God to lead 144,000 people into the millennium," according to court documents, per Idaho State Journal.

"(Lori Vallow) believes that she is receiving spiritual revelations and visions to help her gather and prepare those chosen to live in the New Jerusalem after the Great War as prophesied in the Book of Revelations," read the filings.

After the children were reported missing back in September, the police investigation discovered that Lori had told a friend she believed Tylee and JJ had turned into zombies.

Lori reportedly said it was her and Daybell's mission to rid the world of zombies.