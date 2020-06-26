Machine Gun Kelly Gets Flustered When Asked About Girlfriend Megan Fox

YouTube/Radio.com

The rapper was caught off guard when Fox came up in an interview.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear very comfortable with each other -- but that doesn't mean he's necessarily comfortable talking about her just yet.

The rapper was a guest on RADIO.COM's FANDEMIC Instagram Live on Thursday, where eventually talk turned to his music video for "Bloody Valentine," which also features his now-girlfriend.

"What was it like working with Megan Fox in the 'Bloody Valentine' music video?" asked the host, reading a viewer question. It starts around the 14:30 mark below.

He didn't immediately know how to answer, smiling and laughing while taking a beat to think about how to respond. "Good work experience?" asked the host. "Great work experience," he said with a laugh.

"I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall songs," he explained.

"I don't know ... I had to ... I had made the call the day before the video and I was like, 'Can you come over?' and then we shot the video," he added.

Fox and the rapper were first spotted together in May, days before her now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed they had separated. In his statement, Green even brought up her relationship with MGK.

"I've never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him," he wrote. "They're friends at this point, and from what she's expressed, he's a really nice, genuine guy, and I trust her judgment."

After her appearance in the video and multiple PDA paparazzi photos, MGK appeared to confirm she was his girlfriend by tweeting out some lyrics from "Bloody Valentine."