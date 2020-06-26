Ramona Singer Reacts After Leah McSweeney Says She's 'Disgusted' by Quarantine Behavior

Instagram

"F--k you guys," Leah said in a message to "some of my castmates."

The drama between Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer continues to spill off the show and onto social media.

The two "Real Housewives of New York" costars have been at odds during the current season, McSweeney's first on the show. While Ramona has been frustrated with Leah's behavior on the Bravo series, it's the other way around right now IRL.

Earlier this week, Leah criticized Ramona -- without saying her name -- on Instagram. In her message, she railed on "some of my castmates" for quarantining in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic before fleeing to New York when cases spiked in the Sunshine State.

As far as we can tell, Singer, her daughter Avery and ex-husband Mario are the only ones who actually did that.

“My family and I quarantined in Florida for more than three months to stay together during this crisis," Ramona told Page Six on Thursday when asked about Leah's comments. "It was the best thing we could have done for one another and I am so fortunate that my ex-husband [Mario] offered for us to stay with him. It was always the plan to come back to New York at this time and we took every precaution possible while traveling. The continued health and safety of my family, friends and community is of the utmost importance to me."

Ramona landed back in NYC last week, marking the occasion on social media.

"I am so disgusted by some of my cast mates and their families who spent the entire f--king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everyone how they're living it up," Leah said in her full video.

"Then Florida, of course, cases surge, they f--king come back to New York and they're out like nothing," she continued. "Not quarantining. Not taking this shit seriously. And basically laughing in all of our faces."

"F–k you guys," said said as the flipped the middle finger. "How f--ked up is it that you think you're going to reap the benefits of our hard work and possibly spread f–king COVID?"