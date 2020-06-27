Adele Tells Fan Asking About New Album to 'Wear a Mask and Be Patient'

A cryptic snap posted to her IG account had the rumor mill churning.

Adele gave her 37.6 million followers quite a lot to talk about on Saturday when she simply posted a picture of herself singing on stage.

The photo of the Grammy winner with her arms stretched out holding a microphone was captioned with only a smiley face emoji, prompting many to believe she was teasing her highly anticipated album.

One fan quickly commented, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!"

And Adele responded with some sage advice, writing, "Of course not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

Mic drop.

Adele last teased the new album's release date in February when videos captured at her best friend's wedding revealed her telling onlookers to "expect my album in September."

Her manager, Jonathan Dickins, however, confirmed this week it will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It isn't coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready," he told Music Week. "We're all in the same boat, you're doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops."

"It'll come when it's ready. I can't put a date on that yet. We have music, but we're still working."

Adele's last album, 25, was released all the way back in 2015 and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year.

The third studio effort featured mega hits such as "Hello" and "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)."

The British singer last posted a snap of herself to Instagram in May, looking noticeably thinner, as she thanked fans for her birthday well wishes.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she wrote alongside the photo.

