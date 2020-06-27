JoJo Siwa Shocks Fans with New Brown Hair, Says Goodbye to Trademark Blonde

Instagram

The "Dance Moms" alum's signature blonde ponytail is no more.

JoJo Siwa has said goodbye to her trademark blonde locks.

On Friday, the 17-year-old Nickelodeon star debuted a new brown hair color. In an Instagram video, JoJo used the popular TikTok sound "I'm not gonna do it" to reveal the dramatic do.

"Girl, don't do it, it's not worth it," the voiceover said as a platinum blonde JoJo showed off her signature high pony and bow.

"I'm not gonna do it girl, I was just thinking about it, I'm not gonna do it...," she lipsynced the words.

The clip then cut to the dancer walking into the frame with her new chocolate brown hair, which was down and curled.

"I did it," JoJo lipsynced.

The "Dance Moms" alum captioned the video, "Wait for it..."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.