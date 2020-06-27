Tristan Thompson Sends Birthday Wishes to 'Beautiful' Ex Khloe Kardashian: 'You Deserve the World'

Instagram

"I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

Tristan Thompson has shared a sweet birthday tribute for his ex Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA star, 29, took to Instagram Saturday to post a message in honor of his ex-girlfriend's 36th birthday. In the heartfelt note, Tristan, who shares 2-year-old daughter True with Khloe, gushed over his ex, calling her a "beautiful and loving woman."

Alongside a cute snap of himself, Khloe and True on a trampoline, Tristan began, "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person."

"I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," he continued.

"I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True," Tristan concluded. "You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️"

Khloe and other members of the Kar-Jenner clan commented on Tristan's post.

"Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT 🙏🏽🙏🏽" Khloe wrote.

Kim Kardashian called Tristan's Instagram, "So beyond sweet ✨," while Rob Kardashian added, "💙💙" Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, also commented with emojis, writing, "❤️💯"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tristan's post for Khloe comes a little over a month after "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" EP Farnaz Farjam confirmed that the former couple has been isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Tristan and Khloe split back in February 2019 after the former allegedly cheated on the latter with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, the exes have been working together to co-parent their daughter.

"Tristan definitely stepped up and helped Khloe a lot with True," Farjam said of the pair. "He's totally showing a way more mature side of himself. I think so much more [highly] of him now. Not that I didn't like him before, I just like him so, so much more."

On the other hand, during an episode of "KUWTK" last season, Khloe opened up to mom Kris Jenner about some of the struggles she's faced while trying to co-parent with Tristan.

"To co-parent is a different beast, it's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to figure out," she said. "You get territorial, like, 'This is my baby, why are you telling me what do to?' You forget, it's both our baby."

In a confessional, she explained that with Tristan returning to Cleveland for training, they have to figure out what the visitation schedule will be like for their daughter, now that Khloe won't be going back and forth like she did when they were together.

"He really misses True and he doesn't know when he's going to see her next and I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland," she admitted. "I've just kind of been avoiding having this conversation."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" returns in September.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.