Blue Ivy Carter Becomes Youngest BET Award Winner

Getty

The 8-year-old shares the prize with her mother, Beyonce, who also took home the Humanitarian Award.

Blue Ivy Carter has won her first BET Award.

During the virtual awards show Sunday night, Beyonce and Jay-Z's 8-year-old daughter took home the BET HER Award for the song "Brown Skin Girl," a collaboration with her mother, WizKid and Saint Jhn. Blue Ivy's win made her the youngest award winner in the show's 20-year history.

The youngster beat out fellow nominees: Alicia Keys for "Underdog," Lizzo and Missy Elliot for "Tempo," Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa Anthony for "Melanin;" Layton Greene for "I Choose," and Rapsody and PJ Morton for "Afeni."

"Brown Skin Girl", which is featured on Beyonce's self-curated album, "The Lion King: The Gift," celebrates the natural beauty of Black and brown-complexioned women.

Blue Ivy's win comes amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests against racial inequality and police brutality, the social unrest being at the forefront of the BET Awards Sunday night.

Beyonce continued the award show's message of racial equality in her powerful acceptance speech for the Humanitarian Award.

The 38-year-old singer and activist, who was presented with the award by former First Lady Michelle Obama, praised the protesters and encouraged people to vote to "dismantle a racist and unequal system."

"I want to dedicate this award to all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there, marching and fighting for change," Beyonce began in a previously recorded video. "Our voices are being heard and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote."

"I'm encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system," Beyonce continued. "We have to continue to do this together, continue to fight for each other and lift each other up. Because there are people banking on us staying at home during local elections and primaries happening in states across the country."

"We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does," she concluded. "So please continue to be the change you want to see."

The 2020 Bet Awards aired Sunday night on CBS. To see the full list of winners, click here.

