Kaitlynn Carter on What She Learned from Very Public Miley Cyrus Split

Nine months after the couple went their separate ways, the "Hills: New Beginnings" star says she approaches relationships very differently now.

You have to go all the way back to September 2019 to get the final headlines of the short romance between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter as that's when the pair called it quits for goods.

Like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, their relationship became instant tabloid fodder, dominating headlines and thrusting the pair into an extremely bright spotlight. It's hard to exist under such scrutiny, much less try to forge a real connection with someone.

It may not be the reason for any particular breakup, but it certainly adds an extra level of crazy, intensity and anxiety to whatever else may be going on. Plus, everyone is always wanting to to know everything else that may be going on.

That's one of the biggest drawbacks to that relationship, according to Kaitlynn. Speaking to former "Bachelor" Nick Viall on his "The Viall Files" podcast, Kaitlynn said of her relationship with Miley, "Once that whole situation came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing."

In fact, Kaitlynn said that she and Miley tried that as well. "We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is," she said.

"It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too," Kaitlynn continued. "But there's also a lot to be gained and learned from that."

First and foremost, "What I've really realized is now with dating, I'm super private about it."

While Kaitlynn was in a highly-publicized relationship with another woman, she's not interested in putting a label on her sexuality, instead saying she's attracted to both men and women and open to dating either.

She also said she takes issue with people giving "attitude" if a woman gets involved with another woman one time "that maybe it was just an experiment."

"I don't put that pressure on myself. Whoever I want to date, is who I want to date," she explained. "Honestly, it's been interesting to find who I am attracted to."

In fact, she hinted that she is dating someone now, though they're not "boyfriend/girlfriend." She intends to "take it really slow and make sure everything is in place." And, of course, keep it on the down-low. You know, other than hinting about it on a podcast.

For now, though, Kaitlynn has decided to follow the advice of a friend. "You've always been attached to someone else and you're known for your relationships. You're known for dating, and you have so much more to you that no one really knows about," she says she was told.

"She was absolutely right," Kaitlynn concluded.

Fans will get to see Kaitlynn for who she is regardless of who she's with when "The Hills: New Beginnings" kicks off its second season on MTV. Filming was halted due to COVID-19 but is expected to resume later this summer.

