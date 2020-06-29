Shay Mitchell Has Started Teaching 8-Month-Old Daughter About Black Lives Matter

Instagram

"There's never an age where they are too young to have those discussions regardless if she can answer back or not."

Shay Mitchell is already teaching her 8-month-old daughter, Atlas, about the Black Lives Matter movement.

During an interview with Page Six, the actress was asked if she and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, are having discussions about the movement at home and if they are "going to educate Atlas" in regards to it.

"Yeah, definitely," the 33-year-old began. "Even right now the books we are reading to her -- one that we have is "A is for Activist" -- you know, speaking up about things that we believe and that are important."

"And I think there's never an age where they are too young to have those discussions regardless if she can answer back or not," she continued.

"I think it's important that we read books and she sees people that all look different and she knows that no matter what you look like, everybody should be treated equally. She should be able to love and be loved for who they are."

The "Pretty Little Liars" star then acknowledged that even though both her and Matte are of mixed backgrounds, neither have experienced discrimination.

“If there ever was anything that's been said about it, it's never been something that I've paid attention to, so I feel very fortunate about that," she explained. "But we both have parents who are also in an interracial relationship and it's just something that we've never witnessed thankfully."

But she said will never hesitate to speak up about discrimination.

"I've always used my social platform as a way to vocalize things that I felt were very important and this -- it's a humans rights issue," she said. "It's just about treating everybody with equality."

Proving her point, Shay posted an adorable snap of Matte holding Atlas earlier this month, with the caption, "I am hopeful that the next generation will abandon the prejudices of the past, and embrace and accept people based on who they are, versus the colour of their skin."

"Black or White. It doesn't matter. All she sees are people who love her. Racism is a learned behavior. It starts and stops at home. ❤️"

