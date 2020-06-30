Feds: Dina Manzo's Ex Tommy Arrested for Hiring Mobster to Assault Current Husband

Instagram

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Tommy Manzo hoped the attack would leave Dina's then-boyfriend with "a permanent facial scar."

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo's ex-husband, Thomas "Tommy" Manzo, has been arrested and charged with planning and carrying out an assault on her current husband, David Cantin (pictured above).

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced the charges on Monday, accusing Manzo of hiring alleged Lucchese Crime Family-linked mobster John Perna to attack his ex's then-boyfriend in 2015.

In exchange for the attack, which feds say was carried out, Perna was given a discounted rate to hold a "lavish wedding reception" at Manzo's Brownstone Restaurant in Paterson, New Jersey.

The Department of Justice release says the "wedding and reception, held in August 2015, were attended by approximately 330 people, and included many members of the Lucchese Crime Family."

According to the full indictment, Manzo was allegedly "upset that [Cantin] had an ongoing relationship with his former wife" and planned an assault which would "leave a permanent facial scar."

"In order to aid and assist in the commission of the violent assault, defendant THOMAS MANZO provided defendant JOHN PERNA and Accomplice- 1 with personal information about Victim- 1 to enable them locate Victim-1's residence, business addresses and vehicle so that they could assault him," the indictment adds.

"On or about July 18, 2015, based upon information provided by defendant THOMAS MANZO, defendant JOHN PERNA and Accomplice-1 located Victim- 1 and his vehicle and eventually followed Victim- 1 to a strip mall in Passaic County, New Jersey," it continues. "At the strip mall, defendant JOHN PERNA and Accomplice-1 attacked Victim-1 in the parking Iot. Defendant JOHN PERNA used a dangerous weapon, namely a slap jack, with the intent to inflict serious permanent injury on Victim- 1."

Both Manzo and Perna are charged with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Manzo is also charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation into the alleged attack.

According to the DoJ, Manzo was subpoenaed to turn over documents related to the Perna wedding. They claim he "submitted a false document regarding the reception to the government, along with a false certification."

They face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the racketeering charge alone.

Dina appeared on RHONJ until 2015, before moving to California with Cantin, who she met the same year. She married Cantin in 2017.