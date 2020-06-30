Nikki and Brie Bella Reveal Their Mom is Undergoing Brain Surgery For 'Paralyzing' Mass

Instagram

Nikki and Brie Bella are asking their fans to keep their mother, Kathy Colace, in their thoughts and prayers.

On Tuesday, the "Total Bellas" stars, 36, who are both pregnant, revealed their mother was undergoing brain surgery due to a "paralyzing" mass. Both Nikki and Brie shared sweet photos of their mom on Instagram and called on the Bella Army to pray for Kathy's recovery.

"Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way. ❤️✨," Nikki began in her Instagram post. "Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today."

"She's loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon," she continued. "Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!! ❤️🙏🏼✨"

Brie echoed her sister's words and also shared more details about their mother's condition. The WWE star said doctors ruled out Bell's Palsy, however, the mass on her brain stem required surgery.

"Couldn't sleep because I was praying all night," Brie added. "She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today 💛🙏🏼 Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis"

Celebrities and fans took to the comments sections of Nikki and Brie posts to share their support.

Actress Vanessa Lachey commented, "Sending Love to you ALL. ❤️"

"Sending you strength sending you faith we are here for you and yr [sic] mama," Maria Shriver added.

WWE stars Nia Jax and Billie Kay also chimed in. "Love you Kathy!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️" wrote Nia, while Billie added, "Sending prayers to her & you guys ❤️🙏"

Nikki and Brie's "Total Divas" star Nattie Neidhart commented, "Your mom is the most amazing woman! We love her so much! She’s going to soar through all of this! Prayers and love for Kathy. 💜💜💜"

Nattie continued her thoughts in an Instagram post.

"Thinking of my beautiful friend @kathylaurinaitis right now," she captioned a photo of herself with Kathy and friends. "Kathy is having brain surgery today and I know with all of our love and prayers and the work of amazing doctors, she will be feeling back to her old self in no time. You’ve got this. We love you so much, Kathy!!!❤️