Terry Crews Faces Backlash ... Again ... for Black Lives Matter Tweets

The actor quickly became a top Twitter trend for his comments.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews is facing the ire of social media again on Tuesday, after sending out another controversial tweet about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister," he wrote. "I have family of every race, creed and ideology."

He then added, "We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn't morph into #blacklivesbetter."

His comments echo tweets he sent out earlier this month in which he claimed, "Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together." His comments sparked backlash then as well.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete was among the many who called out Crews' remarks this time around.

"Terry we trying to 'matter' and get to 'equal' and you are worried about better??" she replied to his post. She also re-tweeted it, adding, "Another sleepless night thinking about #ElijahMcClain and I woke up worrying about how to prevent my sweet special son from meeting a similar fate and you woke up worried about *checks tweet again*... #blacklivesBETTER??"

"We are aiming for equal! going back to sleep," she added.

Amanda Seales, former cohost of "The Real," said Crews' words were "unintellectual and irresponsible." She added, "You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall."

Soledad O'Brien retweeted his post and added a simple, "Whew. This man... just... wow."

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, told Crews "we're so far from that bridge."

"#BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes," she added. "Justice is not a competition."

Journalist and CNN commentator Keith Boykin tweeted, "In 1883, the Supreme Court claimed that a Civil Rights Act would make Black people "the special favorite of the laws." In 2020, Terry Crews warned that #BlackLivesMatter will morph into #blacklivesbetter. Demanding Black equality is not Black supremacy."

Crews hasn't responded to any of the backlash yet. Last time, he replied to comedian Godfrey, who criticized his words by saying "Black pride isn't anti white."

"I agree. I'm not discussing white people here," Crews responded. "There are 'gatekeepers of Blackness' within our own community who decide who's Black and who's not. I have often been called out for not being 'Black enough.' How can that be?"

