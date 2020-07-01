Harvard Grad Under Fire for Saying She'll 'Stab' Anyone Who Says 'All Lives Matter'

TikTok

"I'ma stab you, and while you're struggling and bleeding out, I'ma show you my paper cut and say, 'My cut matters too.'"

A Harvard graduate is receiving volatile backlash for her TikTok video claiming she will attack those who say "All Lives Matter" -- something she said was a joke when posting the video.

Claira Janover posted the clip recently where she apparently joked she would have a violent reaction if she hears the problematic slogan which has been denounced as taking the focus away from the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The next person who has the sheer nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say 'All Lives Matter', I'ma stab you," Janover said in the video.

This is what @Harvard teaches ?



Has this individual Claira Janover been apprehended? Has she been removed from campus for the safety of other students?!



CC: @FBI - red notice! @tedcruz @Jim_Jordan



pic.twitter.com/ghOFvFLyoZ — ☤𝓢𝒌𝓪𝓲☤ (@Ravagiing) June 30, 2020 @Ravagiing

The video quickly spread online and the backlash was swift as one user wrote, "Why is she not being charged with terroristic threats?" as another posted, "What happened to zero tolerance? She should be removed from school for making a threat against the public."

Janover had support as well, however, as a follower wrote, "#ClairaJanover is articulate, educated and brave. It's obvious that the republicans are threatened! Your critical thinking scares them love. @cyanover we are with you!!"

On Tuesday, Janover removed the TikTok post and gave an update on what had transpired since the video went viral.

"Story time for why the Department of Homeland might be monitoring my name right now," she began, as she explained the post was intended as an "analogous joke" which had the disclaimer "For legal reasons this is a joke" preceding it.

"And people are like reporting me for domestic terrorism, tagging the FBI, Harvard, Cambridge police," she continued. "Apparently I'm threatening the lives of people -- unlike cops, obviously."

"Anyway, so If I get an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I'm receiving right now -- know that I appreciate you guys standing up for me."

"Hopefully, I'm not killed by a Trump supporter," she ended the video.

In another post, she revealed she was called the "c-word" and threatened with rape for the incendiary post.

According to her social media accounts, Janover graduated from Harvard with a degree in Government and Psychology. She was also the president of Harvard's Model Congress Middle East, which teaches high school students about politics.