Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Giving Relationship Another Try -- Or Are They?

Instagram

The former couple has reportedly grown closer during quarantine culminating in a very cozy showing at Khloé's recent birthday party -- not to mention those gushing comments on her posts!

It looks like all those people speculating over each flirty comment Tristan Thompson has been leaving on Khloé Kardashian's social media posts might have been on to something, as the couple is reportedly ready to give it another go.

The news comes on the heels of Khloé celebrating her 36th birthday in style over this past weekend, with family and friends and Tristan in attendance. He also left a glowing birthday tribute to the mother of his child on Instagram.

Apparently, the couple that quarantines together gets back together, according to an exclusive report by People. According to the outlet, the couple is officially going to give being a couple another go, in part due to their time together, and how wonderful of a father Tristan has been to 2-year-old True.

It's worth noting that in his gushing birthday praise of Khloé, Tristan talked about learning from her and growing, which could also be a key component of Khloé giving him another chance.

The couple initially broke up for good after allegations that he'd hooked up with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods last year. It would prove his second cheating scandal, with the first coming while Khloé was pregnant with True.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Tristan wrote on her birthday. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

"Awww this is sweet!!" Khloé responded.

Entertainment Tonight, however, is not yet ready to call it a total reconciliation, reporting that the pair are on friendly terms, but that's all it is ... friendly. As in friends. Their own source says nothing is "official," though People wasn't necessarily saying anything was.

ET further claims that Kylie and Kourtney are on equally friendly terms with their exes, Travis Scott and Scott Disick. It's perhaps worth noting that Scott recently ended things with his longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie.

In other words, nothing is definitive, but nothing is definitively off the table either. The slower pace of quarantine life has perhaps done all three pairs good. It's most certainly been wonderful for the kids.

If nothing else, the adults are able to devote more time and efforts into their co-parenting responsibilities than their previously busy schedules might have allowed, thus bonding over their shared love of their children.

An insider over at E! News seemingly confirmed something in between, saying that Khloé is taking things cautiously and slowly.

Even though they're going great right now, life will return to normalcy, Tristan will return to the road and only then will the truth be known as to how much he has or hasn't grown and learned.

That may well prove to be the case for all three sisters.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.