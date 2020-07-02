Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Reveals 'Awful Few Months' After Colton Underwood Split

Cassie said the last two years living in the spotlight has been "paralyzing."

Cassie Randolph said she has been going through a rough time after her break up with Colton Underwood.

The 25-year-old "The Bachelor" contestant took to her Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that the last two years living in the spotlight has been increasingly difficult for her.

"Since then, I've been trying to learn how to navigate my life changes while also trying to cling to who I am," she wrote alongside a photo of herself solo on a beach. "I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice. For someone like me it's been paralyzing."

The former teacher said the "constant drama, fake articles, nasty DMs & comments or rumors" has worn her down.

"It takes incredible mental strength to shrug off strangers who regularly criticize your character based on conclusions they drew while watching an edited tv show."

As the split was announced on May 29, Cassie said the wound is still fresh and wished critics would leave her alone.

"It's been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it," she confessed. "I'm STILL going thru it. It's hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away."

However, she noted she felt "selfish" talking about her issues as the nation faces uncertainty with the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hence, the reason I decided (against advice) to cancel contracts & delete [Instagram] for 30 days. The break, tho short, was amazing."

Cassie ended her lengthy post by thanking her fans, while adding a bit of advice.

"Life is short. We all have struggles to figure out," she wrote. "All we can do is the best we know in the moment so when we reflect, we don't feel regret. Always be learning, always be growing."

