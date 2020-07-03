Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg Split After 19 Years of Marriage

Getty

"Totally crying as we post this," they said in a joint statement.

It's over for Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg, who announced Friday they're divorcing after nearly 19 years of marriage.

The two confirmed the news on their respective Instagram pages, each sharing the same photo and joint statement to their fans.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," they announced. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised."

After signing both their names, they added, "p.s. totally crying as we post this."