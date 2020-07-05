Hilary Duff Lashes Out at Americans Celebrating Fourth of July Like COVID-19 Isn't a Thing

Getty

The actress rages on Instagram about house party in LA packed and ignoring social distancing, says she's embarrassed America has made a pandemic political.

Hilary Duff and her family took a quiet drive on the Fourth of July, which left her frustrated and "steaming" after she saw people packed together at a house party and totally oblivious -- willfully or otherwise -- to the fact there is still a pandemic going on.

The "Younger" star said she was left scratching her head after seeing no masks and "girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club."

"California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer," the actress continued, before concluding that everything we're seeing in states dismissing this pandemic is indicative that "Americans just don’t care about each other."

Hilary says her family had all sorts of socially distant fun for the holiday, including taking two walks, going for a drive and even all taking a nap together. She accompanied her fired-up words with images of her and her family keep it low-key and private.

She went on to decry that a pandemic has somehow become a hot-button political issue with scientific advice being taken or tossed depending on which party you subscribe to.

It doesn't help that the president has been largely anti-mask and anti-social distancing in practice. Despite saying recently he has no problems with masks, he still avoids being seen in one and recent rallies have proven he has no interest in urging his supporters to do any of the recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.

"Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free," Hilary continued. "It's embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won't wear masks!"

It's true that the United States not only failed to flatten the curve before aggressively reopening its economy, but it continued that opening even as new cases of COVID-19 surged to the point we're seeing record numbers on an almost daily basis.

Now scientists are saying the United States is dangerously close to the point there will be no way to check the spread of the virus at all, even as some states are again shutting down some businesses.

But, as Hilary said, this too is a political issue with constituents and many governors either agreeing with scientific recommendations about opening up or not based on their political affiliation.

To lighten the mood a bit, Hilary wrapped her tirade with a nod to Kanye West announcing he's running for president by throwing her hat in the ring, too.

