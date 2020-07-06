Nikki and Brie Bella Go Nude for Joint Pregnancy Shoot

Getty

Both opened up about the joys of pregnancy while celebrating their bare bodies.

The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie Bella, just shared some very revealing pregnancy pictures.

The 36-year-old women posted a series of black-and-white photos to their Instagram pages on Monday, showing the two completely nude while cradling their growing bellies.

"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well," Nikki captioned her post.

"I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own," she continued. "I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide."

The "Total Bellas" star finished off her message: "And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks."

Baby daddy Artem Chigvintsev also joined her for the shoot.

On her own page, Brie wrote: "This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing."

"As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It's crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms," the WWE alumna continued.

"We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I'll remember forever. Can't wait to meet her little boy and I can't wait to see what I'll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I'm happy to end it as one."

Back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan were expecting their second child. The same day, Nikki revealed she and Artem also had a baby on board.

Throughout the day the sibling's flooded Instagram with nude pregnancy photos, Brie even noting: "I'm not one to do sexy selfies but I'll pose nude pregnant any day lol."

Nikki has about 4 weeks to go until she officially becomes a mama, while Brie is expecting her second baby shortly after.

