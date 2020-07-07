Angelina Pivarnick Hits Back after Jersey Shore Costars Mock Wedding Fiasco

"Soo embarrassing!!!" said Angelina after seeing footage from Mike's birthday party.

The fallout over Angelina Pivarnick's disastrous wedding on "Jersey Shore" continues, after her costars poked fun at the event while celebrating Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's birthday over the weekend.

Sitch, Sorrentino's wife Lauren Pesce, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner went to dinner at The Butcher’s Block in New Jersey on Saturday for the festivities.

At the celebration, JWoww, Snooki and Deena once again gave a speech -- one that was very similar in structure to the one they gave at Angelina's wedding. After roasting him, Mike then mocked Pivarnick's reaction to the wedding speech by turning to his wife and exclaiming, "I don't know, honey, should we go outside and flip out?"

Angelina fan accounts -- yes, they exist -- caught wind of the speech and began tweeting it out, using it as evidence the three women were "mean girls." Retweeting one account who called the speech "immature" and telling the ladies to "grow up," Angelina called the comments "soo embarrassing!!!"

Deena then retweeted another post from the same fan account, as she claimed that "for months," she, Jenni and Nicole had been receiving threats as Angelina -- "knowing how bad it was" for them -- "continued to play the victim and make us look terrible to people."

She added that, after watching the season finale and Angelina's wedding behavior, "I can care less if I ever see her again in my life."

We assume she mean't "couldn't care less."

When someone else responded to the clip by saying they called "BS" on Deena's claims they were threatened, she doubled down.

"I got threats for MONTHS from people when the one part of the wedding speech leaked," she wrote. "Me ..Nicole and Jenni were thrown to the wolves for MONTHS with no help from anyone.. there’s much more important things in the world going on then a wedding speech.. time to move on."

Angelina, however, wasn't ready to "move on" just yet. She retweeted Deena's comment and said that she, too, has been the target of "death threats since 2009" -- and still gets them now.

"I can't control what people write to you or what they write to me," she continued. "You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid shit. Don't blame for other people's actions."

Pivarnick went on to say she hasn't been on Twitter "in weeks," and while she's "kept my mouth shut," her costars won't let it go.

"They say I'm dramatic," she added, "the irony."

When another fan said Angelina was "respectful" at the baptism for Deena's son, despite issues with JWoww at the time, she retweeted that as well.

"Yes!!!!! She said no drama at her babies baptism!!! I respected her and didn't do anything then I ask her to be a bridesmaid (mtv and 495 didn't tell me to do that I wanted to do that on my own ) and they come to my wedding and did what they did," she added. "Excuses excuses."

The alleged death threats following the wedding drama was part of the reason Nicole quit the show.

"Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing, and just knowing that it's all in good fun," she said when she announced her exit. "And lately, it's just like, everything is so serious, and when it comes to our show it's not about like, team this, team that, and then fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. That's just not how the show works and that's how it's becoming."

She added that she was not comfortable with "the direction" the show is going in and needs to take time for herself. She said that, because of it, she and her kids have been getting death threats over something that shouldn't be taken so seriously.