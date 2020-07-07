Kevin Hart Is Over Being the Comedy Sidekick, Ready to Be a Real Action Star in Die Hart Trailer

Quibi

Kevin Hart is his Kevin Hart-iest in a passion project he describes as his attempt to "create something along the lines of Austin Powers, but with real action and more of a grounded reality."

Kevin Hart is one of the best comedy sidekicks in the film industry, and one of its funniest comedians. But he's apparently grown tired of it and is ready to be his own action star. Enter John Travolta -- wait, what?

As Quibi continues its efforts to stay relevant and in the cultural conversation, the short-form streamer is following up its star-studded "Princess Bride" recreation with an action-comedy spoof that is in a class of its own.

And that's just what happens to Kevin Hart in the first extremely NSFW red trailer for "Die Hart," an exploration of what happens when the comedic actor decides he's tired of going for the laughs and is ready to be taken seriously as a big action star like frequent co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

That takes him to Ron Wilcox's Action Star School, with John Travolta as Wilcox. We're not gonna lie here, but just as Kevin is playing a heightened version of himself for what is clearly a passion project, we were kind of hoping John would as well.

Kind of like Ted Danson plays a parody version of himself on Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," it would have been fun to explore this surprise side of the John Travolta as an action star trainer in all his bald-headed glory.

The trailer futures plenty of action sequences and just as many laughs, including a sequence where Ron Wilcox explains that not only does Kevin have to live on-site, but there is to be no hanky-panky of any kind, going into rather explicit detail as to what is not allowed.

"Who else is here?" Kevin asks, looking around.

"Just me."

"Game of Thrones" star Nathalie Emmanuel is also on hand, though, showing up as Kevin's support system and occasional sparring partner as he really tries to train up and get ready for a dramatic career shift.

When revealing the film's official promo poster a couple of weeks ago, Kevin gushed about how excited he was to share this project with the world.

"I have been trying to create a genre of movie for myself for a while now," he wrote. "I wanted to create something along the lines of Austin Powers but with real action and more of a grounded reality. I am proud to say that we f-cking did it."

You can check out his enthusiasm and the official poster below, and find out if he really pulls of his transformation into bona fide action star when "Die Hart" hits Quibi on July 20.

And we fully expect his next project to be all action all the time!

