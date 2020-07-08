Billie Eilish's Obsession with Justin Bieber Caused Her 'So Much Pain'

Getty

"We did consider taking you to therapy," the Grammy winner's mother admitted.

Billie Eilish stans hard for Justin Bieber -- so much so, she almost needed counseling over it.

During an episode of her podcast "me & dad radio," the Grammy winner, 18, revealed how she was obsessed with the pop star growing up as her mother, Maggie Baird, chimed in to say it reached a crescendo with the release of the music video for "As Long As You Love Me."

"I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying," Maggie said. "Everyone knows the whole Billie, Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it."

Billie agreed, saying she "would watch the music video for this song and just sob."

"I just want to say -- we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie quipped.

In March 2019, Billie spoke with ET about her fandom for the "Sorry" singer, whom she had not yet met at the time.

"It started when I was, like, 12, I believe," she confessed, adding that her bedroom was adorned with "big-ass posters" of the star. "He's amazing. He's so sweet and, like, I feel -- just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He's been through a lot, dude."

The two eventually met at Coachella, with Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, sharing the moment on Twitter (above).

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Justin got emotional speaking about Billie, as he said he felt a kinship with her during an interview with Apple Music's Zayne Lowe

"I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.