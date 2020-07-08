Glee Star Naya Rivera Missing, Possibly Drowned, After Swimming Accident

Getty

Authorities in Ventura County, California have called off their search for the night, which was triggered after Rivera's four-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat on Lake Piru Wednesday afternoon.

A tragedy may be unfolding on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California as authorities have called off their search due to darkness for "Glee" star Naya Rivera after her four-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

In a tweet, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that SAR operation will continue at first light, while also positively identifying that the person they are searching for is the 33-year-old "Glee" star.

Four hours earlier, authorities had announced that they were searching for a "possible drowning victim" in the lake after another boater found the young boy alone in the boat. According to TheWrap, Rivera was swimming with her son when she went under and never resurfaced for unknown reasons.

According to the Ventura County sheriff’s department, Rivera rented the boat at approximately 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday. It was around 4 p.m. PT that her son was found alone. It is unknown when Rivera went missing.

According to TMZ, it was her son Josey who told police that Rivera had jumped in the water and not come back up. Her life jacket was reportedly still in the boat and Josey asleep when he was found. Rivera's vehicle was found in the parking lot with her purse inside.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020 @VENTURASHERIFF

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020 @VENTURASHERIFF

Investigators, helicopters, drones and a dive team will return to the lake at first light to continue their search.

Best known for her work on the Fox hit "Glee," Rivera most recently appeared on the "Step Up" television series, which is moving from YouTube Red to Starz for its upcoming third season.

Rivera's "Glee" co-stars joined celebrities and fans alike with prayers that she'll be found alive, concern and fear that she won't:

Oh God... mercy... please... Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee' missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020 @iqbaltheba

Praying for Naya Rivera. I don’t know her but I hope she is safe. — Karamo (@Karamo) July 9, 2020 @Karamo

Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏



We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short. pic.twitter.com/8fRDuuh3oK — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 9, 2020 @JackeeHarry

