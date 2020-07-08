Gwyneth Paltrow Bought Her 14-Year-Old Son a Very NSFW Gift 'Just For Fun'

Getty

She gave Moses a puzzling gift.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her family are getting creative as they isolate at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

While opening up about her at-home summer wellness routine in Goop's latest blog post titled, "Summer at Home," Paltrow, 47, explained how her family has turned to tabletop games, revealing she purchased her 14-year-old son, Moses, an unusual type of puzzle.

"There's been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house," the actress wrote. "And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun."

The 450-piece Jiggy puzzle, which was designed by Brooklyn-based artist Julia Heffernan, features watercolor illustrations of breasts of different colors and sizes.

In the blog post, Paltrow, who shares Moses and 16-year-old daughter Apple with ex-husband, Chris Martin, detailed how she's "reset" her life "to embrace this new normal" of being at home 24/7.

"Home is where the heart is. Right now, it's also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are," she wrote. "I've reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I've found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane."

The "Iron Man" star's blog post comes just a few months after she revealed there's been "tension" in her household as the family isolates at home, explaining why quarantine has been particularly difficult for her daughter Apple.

"We're lucky that we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters and I think we all feel -- especially my teenagers right now -- are really feeling very penned in," she said while speaking about intimacy with her husband, Brad Falchuck in a video posted on Goop's YouTube channel in April. "Especially Apple, who's a very social creature. We're really following all of the strict guidelines, so she's not able to see people that she wants to see."

"It gets like fractious in moments and there's definitely tension within the household and then we have the added dynamic of like stepparent and I think there is quite a lot of stress I think that just comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and this level of proximity."

