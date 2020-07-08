Kanye West Says Planned Parenthood Was Arranged by 'White Supremacists to Do the Devil's Work'

Getty

"I am pro-life because I'm following the word of the bible," he said.

Kanye West has quite the theory about Planned Parenthood involving racists and Satan.

During a lengthy interview with Forbes about his recent announcement to run for President, the Grammy-winning rapper spoke on a variety of topics, including the nonprofit organization providing sexual health care globally.

"Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work," West told the publication.

The father-of-four's belief may have been influenced by his stance on abortion, which Planned Parenthood offers to patients, as well as STD testing, birth control, sex education and counseling, among other services.

It is unclear if West's wife, Kim Kardashian, supports his views as she was a vocal advocate -- along with sisters Kourtney and Khloe -- for Planned Parenthood back in 2017.

On an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" at the time, the sisters spoke with women who used the organization's services, including one who got STD tests with her boyfriend and found out they were both HIV positive.

"They [Planned Parenthood] were compassionate and understanding, and they told me, you know, your life isn't over. This is manageable. You can live a normal life with this," the woman told the Kardashian sisters.

"The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it's like this abortion clinic," Kim said during the episode. "That's nothing like what it's like. Hearing that firsthand really made it real for me."

Kourtney agreed, saying the women's stories were "eye-opening," while Khloe added, "I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions, and that's what I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to do today."

Kim even posted a picture with the group of women from the episode on her Instagram account, captioning it, "My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients. 😢They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp"

Meanwhile, Kanye will have a lot on his plate if elected President, as he shared another issue he prioritized with Forbes.

"Clean up the chemicals. In our deodorant, in our toothpaste, there are chemicals that affect our ability to be of service to God."

