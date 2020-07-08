Ludacris Reveals the Moment From George Floyd's Memorial That Hit Him and Kevin Hart the Hardest

Getty

The rapper shared the "devastating" revelation about Floyd's death that he learned at the service.

Ludacris is opening up about his experience attending George Floyd's memorial.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Musicology with Tim Kash" on Quibi, the rapper -- who paid his respects alongside Kevin Hart at the North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis last month -- revealed the "emotional" moment that hit him and Hart the hardest.

"Believe it or not, the number one topic between me and Kevin while we were there was how devastating it was when Reverend Al Sharpton talked about George Floyd calling out for his mom seconds before his death," Ludacris, 42, began. "I did not know that his mother was not still alive and I learned that as well when I was at the memorial service."

"And as you know, Kevin Hart has lost his mother," he continued. "And I think that hit both of us very hard when that was said because he was calling out for his mom almost as if she was there waiting for him with open arms or he knew he was about to die. When someone calls out for their mom, there's just so many emotions that come with that."

"So yes, we were able to talk about change ... in talking to the family and trying to go and do certain things that would encourage people to step up, to help underserved communities," Ludacris concluded. "But that was the most emotional part for us -- was that part about George Floyd calling out for his mom and it touched me."

While Luda said he "learned a lot of things" from attending the memorial, he said hearing from the mother of Darnella Frazier -- the 17-year-old who filmed Floyd's murder -- was particularly eye-opening.

"One very important thing was the young lady who was recording the majority of the video that everyone sees online," Ludacris recalled. "She's still so traumatized man. And her mother was there and really kind of speaking up for her because she's still going through this process of how hard it was for her to witness that and for her to record that."

"And you know being a voice for the people that are going through traumatic times is one lesson, which just continues to inspire and motivate me to do everything that I can because I have a voice."

There have been ongoing Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes during an arrest on May 25. Floyd's murder, along with those of Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and countless others has spawned the largest protest movement in the history of the United States.

During his interview, Ludacris performed his latest song about the BLM movement, titled, "S.O.T.L (Silence of the Lambs)," which was released just days before Floyd was murdered, and revealed whether or not he would ever run for office.

Part 2 of Ludacris' "Musicology" interview airs this Friday on Quibi.

