Gulf Coast Grocery Chain Testing Delivery by Drones

Getty

"We should be able to get groceries to customers in 30 minutes or even less," the CEO of Rouses Market said.

Guess it was only a matter of time before our groceries would be dropped off at our doors by a robot.

On Wednesday, Rouse Markets announced they would be testing drones for delivery in the fall.

"Drone delivery offers the fastest, safest delivery store to door," said CEO Donny Rouse in a statement. "We should be able to get groceries to customers in 30 minutes, or even less. Plus it's more cost-efficient, meaning we can save customers time and money."

The family-owned grocer operates 64 stores along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

They have partnered with Deuce Drone to conduct the test with Deuce’s Aerial Drone Delivery Interface System (ADDIS) in Mobile. Alabama, per Supermarket News.

Deuce Drone said the objective is to fulfill the last mile of delivery to the customer's doorstep, which is more than half of total delivery cost.

"We're excited to partner with Rouses Markets and work together to alter the landscape of home delivery," said Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone, in a statement.

According to Deuce Drone's website, drones offers other advantages than just a shorter delivery time.

"Instead of using gas-guzzling trucks that have to weave in and out traffic and struggle to find parking, why not use drones to deliver packages directly to consumers? Bypassing traffic congestion and other obstacles, drone delivery is quick, affordable, and energy-efficient."