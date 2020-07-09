Pauly D's Ex Confronts Him on Double Shot at Love: 'You Hurt Me' (Exclusive)

MTV

It all goes down at, where else, the strip club.

After throwing back some liquid courage, Pauly D's ex Nikki Hall finally decided it was time for her to say her peace.

In this sneak peek at tonight's new episode of "Double Shot at Love" on MTV, the two and the rest of the cast wind up at a strip club. And of all moments, Nikki decides the correct time to approach Pauly is while a half-naked dancer is perched on his lap.

"I know my body well enough to know that if I drink, I'll have courage to approach Pauly and take this opportunity to see where his head is at," she says, before pulling him aside.

The other women believe Nikki was jealous of the dancer -- but also think Pauly "still cares" for Hall.

"How come you can't look at me?' he asks. "Cause you haven't apologized to me," she shoots back. He plays dumb to her complaint, admitting in a confessional that he was being "very cautious" with what he said to her.

The footage ends with her saying, "You hurt me" and him replying, "You bashed me."

Hall was a finalist in the show's first season, but was dumped. The two, apparently, started dating again after the finale. That clearly went sour too, as he blocked her on Twitter and Instagram.

After more fallout between the two at the reunion, she tweeted about him saying, "I'm gonna hold onto my heart for a little while until I'm ready again to give my love to a man who will claim my genuine emotions as passion instead of 'too much' and 'too intense.'" She also leaked some of their alleged text messages online.