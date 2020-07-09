Phaedra Parks Was 'Scared' to Date Again After 'Horrific Divorce' from Apollo Nida (Exclusive)

The RHOA alum opens up about her dating hangups.

Phaedra Parks hasn't exactly been lucky in love -- and her new beau is "paying the price."

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new episode of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition," the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star is asked about her hesitations when it comes to her dating life.

"I see boss, but I see fear," Judge Lynn Toler is seen telling her. "And it's easier to be a boss, because you know you're in charge of everything."

"You're a mortician, you're a lawyer, that scares most people," she continued. "But bravery is doing what scares you and my question to you is: Is this or is this not a guy you're willing to be frightened for?"

In a confessional alongside her boyfriend Medina Islam, Phaedra admitted she "went through a horrific divorce" -- referring to her split from Apollo Nida -- and didn't date for "four and a half years" after that.

"So, I'm just afraid, I'm scared," she continued. "I've been in the war with men."

"...and I'm paying the price," added Medina.

In the season premiere, the couple revealed they still hadn't had sex, four months into their relationship. Speaking with TooFab about her hangups, she didn't mention Apollo, but did bring up another relationship she felt she rushed into.

"My previous relationship with [Tone Kapone], we dated and it was very passionate, very physical and I found that when I got into that sort of passionate place with a person, sometimes you don't get to know them on a true intimate level," she explained.

"Intimacy has so much more to do with knowing someone versus knowing them in a sexual manner," she continued. "So, I wanted to give this relationship a really good chance of survival and I didn't want to be blinded by passion."