Demi Lovato Prays Naya Rivera Is Found 'Healthy and Alive'

Getty

Glee costar Heather Morris also thanks everyone working to find the actress.

As the search for Naya Rivera continues in and around California's Lake Piru, both Demi Lovato and Heather Morris are trying to keep hope.

On Thursday evening, following the second day of searching by authorities in Ventura County, Lovato -- who played a love interest for Rivera's Santana Lopez on "Glee" -- shared a rare tweet asking her followers to pray for the actress' safe return.

"I don't tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!!" she wrote.

"Come on y'all!" she continued. "Let's put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!!"

The tweet took off, with nearly 150k likes and 7.5k retweets, as Rivera's fans rallied around Lovato's words.

On her own page, Morris -- who also played Santana's love interest and eventual wife, Brittany S. Pierce -- showed her appreciation for everyone trying to find Rivera.

"Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obispo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya," she wrote.

She followed that up by retweeting another post reading, "The miracle window is so f--king open."

On Friday morning, fellow "Glee" costar Iqbal Theba -- who played Principal Figgins -- echoed Morris' sentiments.

"I want to Thank 100+ Volunteers, Police & everyone who are helping in Naya's recovery efforts," he tweeted. "Please, keep looking for her. Bring her home, please."

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department began a rescue mission for Rivera on Wednesday, after her son Josey was found asleep and alone on a pontoon boat in Lake Piru. On Thursday, that mission was shifted to a "recovery operation," as Rivera was presumed dead.

During a press conference, they said there were "no sights of foul play" and said her disappearance appeared to be "a tragic accident."