Nick Cordero's Wife Pens Letter to 1-Year-Old Son Who Has Been 'Kissing His Dad' Through Phone Videos

"We must look for the silver linings in life son. Life is never perfect, things happen we will never understand," Amanda Kloots wrote.

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared a heartfelt letter she wrote to their son, Elvis, in the wake of Nick's death from COVID-19 earlier this week.

The widow took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to discuss the devastating grief she was experiencing after she previously showed the handwritten note addressed to her baby boy that read in part, "We must look for the silver linings in life son. Life is never perfect, things happen we will never understand. Look for lessons, keep moving, find the beauty."

She also revealed Elvis had been watching old videos of Nick on the phone and kept "kissing the phone and kissing his dad."

"I was showing Elvis videos of Nick and this one video was Nick talking -- like leaving a voicemail message for a friend, but he had it saved on his phone. And Elvis saw it and smiled and -- I'm not even kidding you -- leans in to the phone to give his dad a kiss, and then kept going."

"My heart, of course, just melted, but in a way it just made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick. He knows who he is and he recognizes his dad, even though it's been over three months."

On Sunday morning, Nick passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 41. He had been hospitalized for over 90 days.

"I've talked about everything else about this process, so it feels oddly wrong not to talk and acknowledge about grief," Amanda explained in her Instagram video.

"I just start to question myself about everything I'm experiencing right now, and how my day-to-day is so crazy, and so busy, and dealing with so much still, and how I'm able to do that," she continued. "But am I also acknowledging everything that has happened and acknowledging my sadness? And it often times doesn't hit me until at night when I'm going to sleep."

She added, "I don't know if there's a right answer. I don't think there is a right answer to grief or how someone grieves or the process you go. You know, that's different for everybody and everybody's personalities and when and how it hits you."

The pair had met in 2014 while working on "Bullets Over Broadway." They married in September of 2017 and welcomed Elvis in June 2019.

Amanda announced Nick's passing in an emotional post on Sunday.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," she shared. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband."

"Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."