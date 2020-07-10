Parenthood Star Sarah Ramos Lovingly Recreates All the Cringe of That Dakota Johnson 'Ellen' Interview

Instagram

The real interview quickly went viral after Dakota shot back that she had, in fact, invited Ellen to her birthday party -- the host just never showed up.

It was the cringe heard 'round the nation, and now it's been lovingly recreated in all its cringe glory.

"Parenthood" star Sarah Ramos captured every bit of the awkwardness from last year's November 29th interview between Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres with her latest remake video and we can't get enough of it!

Even more impressively, the actress somehow managed to find the exact same dress that Dakota was wearing for that iconic exchange. She wasn't quite as accurate with Ellen's look -- that wig -- but she had her voice and mannerisms down perfectly.

It's just the latest entry in what Ramos has dubbed "Quarantscenes," a series of videos she's created on her own that remake classic moments from your favorite movies and television shows.

Fans seem to love remakes these days -- or at least Hollywood does -- so Ramos is clearly tapping into something here. And she has proven a master of mimicry, nailing the vocal mannerisms, deliveries and even they physicality of every character she's brought to life.

So far, she's turned her sharply satirical gaze on such properties as "Sex and the City," the Olsen twins' "Holiday in the Sun," "Showgirls," "Riverdale," "A Cinderella Story," "Marriage Story," "My Best Friend's Wedding," "The Hills," "The Social Network," "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," "The Parent Trap" and even Jennifer Love Hewitt's "BareNaked" video.

It's rare that a sit-down celebrity interview gains a life of its own beyond the moment that it's happening, but this seemingly candid chat between Dakota and Ellen was just so uncomfortable that people couldn't stop watching and analyzing and laughing and, yes, cringing.

It all started when Ellen cracked her usual joke that she didn't get an invite to Dakota's recent 30th birthday party. Only, Dakota wasn't having it this year.

In fact, she quickly pointed out that Ellen had made the same joke the year before, so she definitely invited her this year.

At one point, Dakota point-blank told Ellen that she didn't even think she liked her, then chastised her for not showing up to the party, pushing Ellen to uncomfortably joke that she had "that thing."

It was fun, in a twisted way, to watch the tables turned so deftly on Ellen when it's usually her who plays the guilt game on her guests over their celebrations. But Dakota was relentless, even adding in the extra jab of saying that Tig Notaro is her favorite comedian.

You can check out that original interview below where you'll see just how spot-on Sarah Ramos' recreation is ... if you can stop cringing long enough to watch it:

