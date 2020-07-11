Katy Perry Says She and Taylor Swift 'Fight Like Cousins'

The singer's claim was in response to rumors the two pop stars are distantly related.

Katy Perry had a hilarious reaction to the rumors that she and Taylor Swift are related.

During a recent interview on "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp," co-host Sian Welby said she had "gone deep into some Katy Perry fandom" and had come across the rumor that Katy and Taylor were "ninth cousins."

"Well, we fight like cousins," quipped Katy, who famously ended her feud with Taylor last year. The "Smile" singer then went on to call the rumor "fan fic."

But Roman Kemp pressed that fans believed the pop stars truly are family, saying, "I don’t know if it's fiction, but someone has literally written, 'This is real!' They've done it on that MyHeritage site."

Katy replied, "Wow, I'm going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something."

Back in June of 2019, the global icons confirmed their feud was officially over after Katy appeared in Taylor's music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

Speaking with Australia's Stellar magazine in March of this year, Katy revealed why she made the cameo.

"Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity."

"Forgiveness is important," she added. "It's so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing. As difficult as it is!"

And during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in September, she dished about the origins of the long-standing feud.

"It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too," she explained.

"Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, 'Hey, how are you?' she continued. "It's like, we have so much in common there's probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common I was like, 'We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges."

"We can help each other get through a lot. Because it's not as easy as it seems sometimes."

Taylor has yet to respond to the rumors that the pair may be seeing each other at the next family reunion.

Watch the full interview above!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.