Texas Millennial Dies After Attending a 'COVID Party,' Told Nurse He 'Made a Mistake'

Getty

"Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said 'I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it's not,'" said Dr. Jane Appleby, Chief Medical Officer of Methodist Healthcare.

A 30-year-old man died at San Antonio's Methodist Hospital after he had attended a "COVID party."

Speaking with NBC News San Antonio, Dr. Jane Appleby, Chief Medical Officer of Methodist Healthcare, said the unidentified man believed the coronavirus pandemic was a "hoax" and didn't think he would be affected by the virus since he was young.

In his final moments, the man admitted to his nurse that he was wrong about the coronavirus, according to Appleby.

"Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said 'I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it's not,'" she recalled.

"He didn't really believe. He thought the disease was a hoax," Dr. Appleby told local news station KSAT. "He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn't get affected by the disease."

The doctor also said the idea of these parties is to "see if the virus is real."

"This is a party held by somebody diagnosed by the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected," Dr. Appleby said to NBC 4.

As cases continue to rise nationwide, particularly among young people, Appleby stressed that the virus "doesn't discriminate and none of us are invincible."

"I don't want to be an alarmist, and we're just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily."

On Saturday, Texas reached another grim milestone as they reported a record-high 10,351 cases of COVID-19, per KSAT. The state is one of the country's several hot spots with over 250,000 confirmed cases and at least 3,000 deaths.

Overall, cases in the US have continued to rise. As of July 11, the coronavirus has infected nearly 3.5 million Americans, killing over 130,000.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.