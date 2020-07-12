Heather Morris Asks Police If She Can Join Search Efforts for Naya Rivera

Getty

Heather reached out via Twitter to the Venture County Sheriff's Department asking if she could come out today and "conduct an on foot search and rescue mission" with friends.

The "Glee" co-stars were best friends on the popular Fox sitcom, and it's clear those bonds ran deep and have continued beyond the show as Heather Morris made a public plea with authorities to aid in their search efforts for Naya Rivera.

The actress reached out via social media on Saturday to say that she was trying to "conduct an on foot search and rescue mission" for Naya the following day to work in tandem and provide support to their efforts as the search continues into its fifth day.

While Heather is hoping for a "rescue" conclusion, authorities on Thursday announced that they were considering this a search and recovery mission at this point.

"We're presuming that an accident happened and we're presuming she drowned in the lake," said Deputy Chris Dyer at a press conference. "We hope for the best, we prepare for the worst."

Nevertheless, Heather said that she was feeling both helpless and powerless, and looking for a way to help. She indicated she'd left a message with "Rescue and Air" on Saturday and would be calling again today.

Fans were immediately touched and moved by Heather's offer to come out and physically help with the official efforts to find her friend. And like Heather, many are still holding out hope that Naya can somehow be found alive and well.

The very first comment under Heather's post is from a woman named Julie, who shared a picture of Heather and Naya together from the show, writing, "You are the one who is going to find her tomorrow ALIVE, I know that."

Other fans were quick to ask the sheriff's department that they allow Heather to aid in their search efforts at Lake Piru, while urging other fans not to rush down there like this is some kind of "meet and greet" event should Heather show up.

Naya was discovered missing on Wednesday after her four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey was found alone on a pontoon boat they had rented for the day. After interviewing her son, authorities believe Naya went under while they were swimming and never came back up.

Her family was on-site Friday to try and help find her, per TMZ, so there is precedent for this type of support from those closest to Naya. Visibility at the lake is very poor, with officers suggesting it is near zero at the bottom of the lake, suggesting the possibility that Naya's body may never be recovered if it is there.