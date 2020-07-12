Reese Witherspoon Embarrasses Son with TikTok Idea for His New Song: 'Oh God No, Mom'

TikTok

The 44-year-old actress is ready for Deacon Phillippe's song to go viral -- with the help of its own viral TikTok dance!

At 16 years old, Deacon Phillippe is living the dreams of many teenagers. Not only does he come from a famous family, but now he's a musician in his own right, having just dropped his debut single, "Long Run."

But the musician is still a teenager, which means he's still more than capable of getting embarrassed by his parents. And yet, mom Reese Witherspoon can't help but be proud of all that her son has accomplished.

And, like any good mom, she's ready and willing to help him out in any way she can -- whether he wants it or not.

Since the 44-year-old actress has discovered TikTok, she's discovered even more ways to mortify and embarrass her son. Because if there's one thing Reese Witherspoon loves more than music, it's dancing to that music.

Isn't that what TikTok is all about?

At first the adorable video she shared to her Instagram on Saturday was all smiles, as Deacon proudly played it for his mother. But then she got a brilliant idea and you could read the body language change.

Her's lit up in enthusiasm as she said, "I should make up a TikTok dance to this song." Deacon's went the other way, until his hand was on his face as he was saying, "Oh god, no, Mom."

That didn't stop Reese, though, who immediately got up and started moving. Alas, it's now been a day and we've seen no evidence of a full dance. But we understand that choreography takes time, so we're willing to wait for this masterpiece.

With any luck, Reese will be able to get Deacon involved in the dance as well. It wouldn't be her first time roping Deacon into helping her realize her TikTok vision.

Last September, when she was new on the platform, she pulled an embarrassed Deacon into help her first understand the platform and then develop her very first dance moves. You can relieve that moment at the bottom of this article while we wait to see if she works any of those moves into this new dance!

Meanwhile, dad Ryan Phillippe took a much more subtle approach to sharing his enthusiasm for Deacon's new song, with Nina Nesbitt. The actor simply shared the album art to his Instagram page and helped hustle it to his fans.

"So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!" he captioned the image. It's sweet and sentimental, but it's not a dance, dad!

We're gonna need a trio performance to "Long Run," which you can find on all streaming platforms, before this summer is over!

