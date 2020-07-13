Glee Stars Defend Being Silent About Naya Rivera's Disappearance: 'Show Some Respect'

Getty

"No one owes anyone online a performance of grief," Riley tweeted. "This is very real and devastating."

UPDATE: 7/13/2020 10 a.m.

The body of Naya Rivera, the actress best known for her work as Santana Lopez on "Glee," has been recovered, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The discovery comes after the Ventura County Sheriff's Department searched the area in and around Lake Piru in California, where Rivera rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey on Tuesday, July 8. The boy was later found alone, asleep on the boat in "good condition."

original story below: 7/13/2020 9:54 a.m.

"Glee" alums Amber Riley and Kevin McHale have spoken out after receiving criticism for not posting public messages about the disappearance of their former co-star, Naya Rivera, who went missing on July 8 after a trip to California's Lake Piru.

"Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief," Riley tweeted. "This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don't matter right now."

McHale retweeted Riley's post and added, "I cannot begin to understand what Naya's family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don't show their pain on social media."

Other main "Glee" cast members like Chris Colfer, Lea Michele, and Jenna Ushkowitz also came under fire for not publicly commenting on Rivera's disappearance.

Ushkowitz, 34, retweeted Riley and McHale's tweets, while Colfer, 30, "liked" Riley's post.

Several other fans came to the defense of Colfer in particular, as they reshared a clip from an interview he did back in 2013 following the death of "Glee" star, Cory Monteith, who passed away seven years ago. In the interview, Colfer explained how people need to mourn death privately.

Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now. — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) July 12, 2020 @MsAmberPRiley

I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media. ♥️ https://t.co/DXsUj3qdCh — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 12, 2020 @druidDUDE

And as for "Glee" co-star Lea Michele, who also has not yet spoken publicly about Rivera's disappearance, she quietly deleted her Twitter account on Sunday amid mounting bullying directed toward her.

While her Instagram account is still active -- and she's not turned off comments -- the latest post there is her response to the bombshell allegations from May that she had allegedly bullied co-stars throughout her career.

Meanwhile, several other "Glee" stars, including Harry Shum Jr., Dot Marie Jones, Chord Overstreet, and Heather Morris have joined celebrities and fans alike with prayers that Rivera will be found alive, concern and fear that she won't. (See their reactions on social media, here.)

Morris, in particular, offered to join the search to find Rivera. On Saturday, the actress -- who played Brittany, best friends to Rivera's character Santana -- responded to a tweet from the Ventura County's Sheriff's Department.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," she tweeted. "I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you."

On Sunday afternoon, Morris posted that she had spoken to Sheriff Buschow, saying they are "using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya" and aren't allowing a citizen search at this time. The dancer also told her fans to "please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya."

I have spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and rest assured they are using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya. I have full confidence that they’re doing everything they can, and probably more. We will hold off on the citizen search and rescue until we get the go — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020 @HeatherMorrisTV

Ahead that they’ll allow volunteers. Understand it’s 110 degrees here and if you’re not highly trained in search and rescue, this could end up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved. Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020 @HeatherMorrisTV

Authorities mounted search and rescue efforts after Rivera's four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey was found alone on a boat she had rented last Wednesday.

On Thursday, authorities said they had little hope that Rivera was still alive, considering this a search and recovery effort at this point. Nevertheless, on Sunday, TMZ reports that in response to a Twitter furor that they search cabins to the north of the lake where she disappeared, they will be expanding their efforts to include them.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.