Pregnant YouTube Star, Nicole Thea, Dies Age 24

Instagram

The cause of death has not been revealed

Pregnant YouTube star, Nicole Thea, died with her unborn child at the age of 24.

The family shared the heartbreaking news to her 173,000 Instagram followers Sunday with an emotional tribute.

The family's post read: "To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning."

The YouTube star's family said Thea, "pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired."

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," the family mourned. "Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Thea has accumulated over 88.7k subscribers on her YouTube page. Her latest video was posted Sunday showing the mom-to-be getting ready for a milk bath.

The 14-minute video was titled "GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT" where she showcased exclusive photos from her maternity photoshoot.

It was only 12 weeks ago that the couple shared they were expecting on Instagram.

"We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet," Thea said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can't believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml," The excited parents-to-be continued. "Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father."

"We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends."

The 24-year-old concluded her emotional post: "Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to love, hold and cherish you for ever and ever."

Only a week after the exciting announcement, on April 25, the couple revealed the sex of their baby.

Thea wrote: "We are having a bouncing baby boy family - MR got what he wished for and we actually can’t wait to meet him."

The influencer noted that she initially wanted a girl, "@global_boga just know we are doing round 2 straight after so I can get my girl LMAO! JOKING. LOVE YOU MY KING 😂💙 FULL VIDEO ON YOUTUBE."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Saturday morning, Boga shared a video of himself dancing with a baby carriage and said, "I Can’t wait to be taking my son to the parks & Playground."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.